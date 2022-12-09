Are you looking for some spirits ideas for this holiday season? We’ve wrangled up some vintage cocktail recipes for you. Remember, you can always make them your own by customizing with your favorite beverage, berries, spices and more. Note: You can make your own simple syrup by combining equal parts water and sugar.
Christmas Margarita
∙3 ounces cranberry juice
∙ 1-ounce pomegranate juice
∙1/2-ounce lime juice
∙1/2-ounce triple sec or orange liqueur
∙2 ounces tequila
Top with frozen cranberries, ice and a sprig of rosemary
Mint Julep
∙3 fresh mint leaves
∙1 tablespoon mint simple syrup
∙1 ounce bourbon
∙1 fresh mint sprig
∙Crushed ice
Place mint leaves and mint simple syrup in a chilled julep cup (a cup usually made of silver or tin). Gently press leaves against the cup with the back of a bar spoon to release the minty aroma. Fill the cup as tightly as you can with crushed ice and then pour in the bourbon of your choice. Insert straw and garnish with mint sprig.
Jack Rose
∙2 ounces applejack
∙1 ounce lime juice
∙.5-ounce grenadine
Shake with ice in a cocktail shaker and then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an apple slice.
Hot Toddy
∙3/4 cup water
∙1-1/2 ounces whiskey
∙2 to 3 teaspoons honey, to taste
∙2 to 3 teaspoons lemon juice, to taste
∙1 lemon round
∙1 cinnamon stick, for garnish
In a teapot or saucepan, bring the water to a simmer. Pour the hot water into a mug. Add the whiskey, honey and lemon juice. Stir until the honey has disappeared into the hot water. Taste, and add more honey and lemon juice as desired, for sweetness and/or zing. Garnish with a lemon round and cinnamon stick.
Tom Collins
∙1-1/2 ounces gin
∙1 ounce lemon juice
∙1/2-ounce simple syrup, 2:1 ratio
∙3 ounces club soda, approximately
∙Maraschino cherry, for garnish
∙Lemon or orange slice, for garnish
In a Collins glass (thin, tall glass, about 10-12 ounces) filled with ice cubes, pour the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Stir thoroughly. Top with club soda. Garnish with a cherry and an orange or lemon slice. You can also pin the cherry to the citrus fruit using a cocktail pick and create a garnish known as a flag.
Old Fashioned
∙2 teaspoons simple syrup
∙1 teaspoon water
∙2 dashes bitters
∙1 cup ice cubes
∙1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger (a bar’s cocktail measuring cup) bourbon whiskey
∙1 slice orange
∙1 maraschino cherry
Pour the simple syrup, water, and bitters into a whiskey glass. Stir to combine, then place the ice cubes in the glass. Pour bourbon over the ice and garnish with the orange slice and maraschino cherry.
