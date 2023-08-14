GRANGEVILLE — “It’s an honor,” Jim Vopat stated.
“But I wondered, ‘why us?’ We’re not special,” Kathleen Vopat added.
Jim and Kathleen Vopat of Grangeville have been chosen as the 2023 Idaho County Fair grand marshals.
Longtime supporters of the 4-H program and the fair in general, the Vopats have a long and multigenerational history in Idaho County.
“I was born in Spearfish, South Dakota,” Jim Vopat said.
A job opening and a recommendation from a friend led Jim’s dad to Grangeville when Jim was only 3 years old.
His father taught aeronautics and industrial arts at Grangeville High School and later became the principal, then the superintendent of Joint School District 241 (now Mountain View School District 244).
Jim was an avid sports lover and athlete all through school, and following graduation from GHS, went on to play college basketball and baseball.
“I followed the scholarships,” he said. He spent a year at the University of Idaho and a year at Boise Junior College (now Boise State University) before landing at Utah State University where he earned his degree in elementary education.
Kathleen Slichter was born and raised on the family ranch just outside of Grangeville, the oldest of seven and the only girl.
“In fact, I was one of the first babies to be born at Syringa, shortly after the hospital was built,” she said.
She was a year behind Jim in school. Following high school graduation, she attended Northwest Christian College in Oregon, where she began her general education prior to the couple marrying in December 1960. She attended Utah State, as well.
The Vopats returned to Idaho County where Jim taught and coached at Riggins Elementary and junior high, and Kathleen taught home economics and third grade there.
Their son, Kyle, was born in 1964, and son, Kevin, was born in 1966.
“We loved Riggins, the Salmon River area, and made such wonderful, lifelong friends there, living at Rapid River,” Kathleen said.
Jim recalled his early years teaching sixth grade at Riggins when he came to an unfamiliar name.
“It read ‘Joaquin Lowe,’ and I read it aloud to the best of my ability: ‘Joe Quinn,’” he remembered. “Joaquin [pronounced Wah-keen] and I are good friends now and still have a laugh about that.”
When Kathleen’s parents needed assistance maintaining the family ranch in Grangeville, the Vopat family moved home to the prairie. Jim was then recruited to teach and coach varsity basketball for Grangeville. He spent about 10 years teaching sixth grade and junior high math, then moved to the fourth grade.
“I loved that. They are so energetic and want to know things. It’s just a great age,” he said.
Kathleen finished her elementary education degree through Lewis-Clark State College in 1978, and began teaching in Grangeville, as well; first in second, then fourth grades, before settling in third grade. He retired in 1995 and she in 1998.
While their boys were growing up, Jim, along with Kathleen’s brother, Leon Slichter, were co-leaders for the Fenn Livestock 4-H Club.
“We purchased our heifers from Vern Workman,” he recalled. “Kyle and Kevin had 4-H projects until they graduated, building their own herds along the way.”
Kathleen was involved in the fair working in the open-class quilt entries for many years.
“Back when we had chicken wire stalls,” she laughed. “It’s much nicer now.”
When grandkids came along, they also became active in Fenn Livestock 4-H Club and the Vopats again joined in with helping their grandchildren with their projects. Granddaughter Grace purchased pigs from local breeder Lindy Hinkleman. Grandsons Parker and Dillon raised sheep.
“He is such a thoughtful and knowledgeable man and a great 4-H supporter,” the Vopats agreed.
Jim and Kathleen recently moved to town after living for years near the Slichter family ranch on Fish Hatchery Road. They have a home on property that once belonged to Kathleen’s great-grandmother.
Jim enjoys working in his shop and Kathleen is a member of the Homemakers Extension Club. They are active in church and enjoy the company of their family: Kyle and Stacie live in Kennewick, Wash., and Kevin and Leslie live in Grangeville. They have five grandchildren: Parker lives in Puyallup, Wash.; Sydney is in college; Kila, who recently obtained her teaching degree; Dillon, who co-owns a mycology business in Clarkston, Wash.; and Grace, who is a barista and also has her own lash and eyebrow business.
“And then there’s Kohen,” the couple smiled.
Kohen, 2, is their great-grandson — Grace’s son.
“I believe God blessed us in our older years with him,” Kathleen said fondly.
They take care of him a few days a week and said they love their time with him.
“He’s definitely my little buddy,” Jim smiled.
(1) comment
Nice article! Although my name is spelt Kila not Kyla. Thanks!
