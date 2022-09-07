RIGGINS — Tyrus Swift was nominated for Athlete of the Week through the Idaho Stateseman after having 264 total yards and two touchdowns against Cascade in last weekend’s football game. Those who wish to support him can vote for him on the link provided here to show support for Swift and the Salmon River Savages:https://www.idahostatesman.com/.../article265359536.html
