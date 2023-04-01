BOISE — The outlook for Idaho agriculture is bright. Agriculture, especially milk and beef products, is now the leading export for the state, Idaho Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has seen an increase in hops production, and Idaho’s gross domestic product (GPD) is up 120%.
Dr. Garth Taylor, of the University of Idaho (U of I), an agricultural economist, gave a presentation before the House Agricultural Committee on the booming financial condition of Idaho agriculture for 2022. Chanel Tewalt, the new director of ISDA, also spoke before the committee on ISDA affairs.
Tewalt gave the committee a brief synopsis of some of the areas ISDA covers, such as hops inspection, domestic marketing and international services, invasive species, inspecting weights
and measures annually, animal inspections and more.
“The Idaho Farm and Ranch Center is one of our newer programs, it was started in 2020,” Tewalt said at the committee meeting on Jan. 24. “This program was initially started to work with farmers and ranchers on succession planning, which is a huge issue within the industry,” she added. “This past year, we (Idaho Farm and Ranch Center) have been focused on mental health, transitional planning and financial management.”
Tewalt talked about the growth ISDA is seeing in some areas. Weights and measures inspections have increased, not because of ag, but due to an increase in Idaho’s population (weights and measures cover items from grocery scales, gas pumps to aircraft weight).
“We have seen incredible growth within the hops industry,” Tewalt said. “In FY 2015, Idaho would have been the number three hops producing state in the country, and now we are number two.”
Dr. Taylor, of the U of I, then came up and began with, “I got a great message for you this year.”
“Idaho has a very small economy, but we’ve got big ag and lots of it!” said Taylor. “We’re the fifth largest state in the nation in ag as a percentage of GDP.”
Taylor went on to say how the economy is driven by exports. “We sell to people outside of Idaho, which brings in new money that then circulates around the economy. So, it’s export-driven. When we look at export-driven in ag or business, farming and the processing, we’re about 17% of sales. High tech, manufacturing is about 7% of sales in the state. Jobs are 12 percent, GDP about 12%.”
“It’s not a story of how big this is, it’s whether we’re growing. That’s what we want to be focused on,” he continued. “In the Magic Valley, more than 40% of the jobs are either directly or indirectly created by ag or ag businesses.”
“We blew the socks off of ag last year,” Taylor said. “More than $11 billion in farm gate cash receipts last year.” That was a 28% increase from 2021, which saw a profit of $8.6 billion.
“It’s the largest percentage increase we’ve had since I’ve been around, and that’s a long time,” said Taylor. “It’s blowing the socks off of everything – except sheep – it all went up.”
Taylor broke down the pie chart he brought to the meeting and showed that more than a third (38%) of Idaho ag cash receipts were from milk.
“Then when you add in beef [17%] and other livestock [2%] – that’s your few sheep, and very few fish that are left in the state – we got close to 60% of the cash receipts in the state of Idaho are from livestock industries.”
He went on to add the hay (7%) and other crops (11%; made up of silage and sugarbeet pulp, potato waste, even some wheats). “We’re talking about 75% of the state’s ag sales are either from livestock or feed into livestock,” Taylor said. “The health of the economy is driven by the health of livestock, principally milk.”
“There has been about a 290% increase in Idaho milk since 1997 [if you start the amount at zero for that year],” he said. “We add about 10 to 20 thousand cows to the herd each year. The herd is now about 650,000 head of milking cows in Idaho. Each one of those cows consumes the equivalent of about three-quarters of an acre of feed. So, you can see how that links back into the feed industry.”
Where is the agriculture abundance in Idaho going?
“Exports,” Taylor said. “Food and agriculture have now surpassed microchips, and everything like that, and is now the number one export from the state of Idaho. It’s record – more than a quarter of a billion dollars. Our (Idaho’s) principal export markets are Canada and Mexico; that’s not so with the United States, the principal export is China. [Idaho’s] principal exports are dairy, potatoes and wheat.”
“Let’s turn our attention to the farm net; again, we broke record, 56 percent up [from 2021],” said Taylor. Idaho’s net farm income went from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $3 billion in 2022.
Taylor continued, “Idaho and the U.S. are growing faster in farm income, at 150 percent [for Idaho], almost double what the United States is making in farm income [80%].”
“Idaho GDP is up about 120% since 1997,” he said, pointing out another graph. “Idaho’s farming GPD is at 80%, it dropped off last year (2021) because of that farm income drop. We haven’t got the 2022 year in this graph, and it will shoot back up when it comes there.”
How does Idaho ag compare with the rest of the state’s economy?
“Idaho’s agriculture is growing faster than the state’s economy,” Taylor said. “This is farming, this is farmers, they are growing faster than the state’s economy except for the last year (2021), it’ll recover from that.”
He put up another graph with the GDPs of Idaho, Oregon and Washington. “Farm GPD in these three, northwestern states, Idaho is substantially above Washington and Oregon. Oregon hasn’t grown a thing in farm GDP since 1997. We’ve been consistently ahead of the state of Washington.”
“Why is this?” he commented. “Why are we growing faster than our neighboring states? What is it about Idaho agriculture? Well, I have some ideas. First, a great deal of our GDP is generated by milk. There are 20 dairies in Idaho that produce more than half the milk. Less than 90 dairies produce 90% of the milk. Those are huge economies of scale, when you get huge economies of scale, it makes for very cheap food and a lot of GDP. You get more output for less input.”
He also said Oregon puts much emphasis on growing and eating local produce, but “in Idaho, we have put our eggs in the basket of big ag, industrial agriculture, farms that feed the world.”
Is this abundance in ag going to affect the prices in local grocery stores?
“The labeling and the transportation of items, with the inflation, are what’s driving food prices,” Taylor said. “It’s not farmers.”
Taylor spoke about the possibility of a recession in 2023. He said he doesn’t think a recession is likely for Idaho as “the state’s on fire.” As for the U.S., he said the forecast for the nation is mild, but it shouldn’t impact Idaho. However, globally, things like drought, inflation, supply chain issues, Ukraine, and the strong dollar could be issues.
“Ukraine is going to find a home for a lot of our wheat, and a lot of our products around the world,” said Taylor.
He went on to talk about the strong dollar. “That’s what you have to worry about in the long run, the strong dollar. It makes our exports extremely expensive, and that’s a big thing to worry about.”
