The Idaho County Fair is “The Treasure Chest of Idaho County's Best," and we, the Fair Board, would like to extend an invitation to everyone to come and see all that the fair has to offer. Our 4-H and FFA members have done some amazing projects this year, from market animals, to clothing, and are excited to show them off. Beautiful quilts, afghans, flowers, pictures, and other handmade items will be on display in the open class, all in hopes of a blue ribbon! Generations have been enjoying this family event for 89 years now. Come share your favorite part of the Idaho County Fair.
Joyce Gehring-Sonnen
Idaho County Fair Board Chairman
