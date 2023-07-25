The Grangeville Centennial Library Board reviewed 10 young adult books recommended for reclassification as adult:
- Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List
- A Court of Thorns and Roses
- A Court of Mist and Fury
- A Court of Wings and Ruin
- A Court of Frost and Starlight
- A Court of Silver Flames
- House of Earth and Blood
- Queen of Shadows
- Tower of Dawn
- Kingdom of Ash
