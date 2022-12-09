As Christmas rolls around, the pet lovers out there know their four-legged family members are part of the entire experience.
What does your pet want for Christmas? Well, first. It’s your responsibility to keep your pet safe, healthy and happy, just like any other time of the year. However, here are a few extra tips for this holiday season:
1. Remember, it’s never a good idea to surprise someone with a Christmas pet. This isn’t to say it’s not OK for parents to discuss and plan for a pet as a gift for a child or for the family. It’s just not OK to surprise someone, as a pet is a lifetime commitment and consideration for this needs to be taken to heart.
2. Presents are a great treat for animals. Just be sure to purchase your food and toy treats from reputable retailers and know the ingredients and quality. And remember, no matter how good that Christmas chocolate seems, it’s only for people.
3. If you have a rambunctious pet, make sure your Christmas tree is safely anchored or not made available to your indoor pets. Cats are notorious for being curious and climbing and knocking over trees.
4. Make sure Christmas baubles, tinsel, string, wrapping paper and other small items are picked up so they are not tempting treats for your pets.
5. Although people often love all the fanfare and excitement, know the most important thing to your pet is spending time with you. Play some hide and seek with their new toys, get in an extra walk or outside play session and give them a special cuddle. Include them in your plans and they will have a Merry Christmas.
And to help make your dog’s holiday a little happier, here’s an archived recipe from Grangeville’s Gail Stowers:
Homemade Healthy Dog Treats
∙One pound of raw liver
∙Two eggs with shells
∙Place these in a blender with just enough water “to make a glop like pancake batter”
(You can also add cottage cheese, vegetables and/or other items your pet enjoys)
∙Pour into a large bowl and start blending with flour, ½ cup at a time until the dough is stiff
Pat mixture onto a greased cookie sheet about ¼ to ½ inch thick.
Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30-40 minutes.
Cut into small squares with a pizza cutter while still hot, then again when cool.
“I used to make these doggy treats and it was very easy and good for them. Dogs just love ‘em,” Stowers said. “Mine used to sit by the oven, impatiently waiting.”
