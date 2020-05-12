Ketchup can be used in a variety of recipes, including the following:
- Salad dressing: Ketchup can be the base for many salad dressings including Thousand Island, Russian and Catalina.
- Cocktail sauce: You can mix grated horseradish with ketchup and make your own dip for those shrimp.
- Sweet and sour sauces. Ketchup can add body and tang.
- Meat loaf: Add to the top of your creation prior to baking for a sweet, sticky glaze.
- Sloppy joes: Add some ketchup to your sauce mix in place of some of the tomato sauce or paste for an added zing.
- Baked beans: Doctor up a can of pork and beans with some ketchup, brown sugar, onion and garlic to make a tasty side dish.
- Meatballs: Cook meatballs in a Crockpot with a mixture of ketchup, barbecue or cocktail sauce and brown sugar or grape jelly for a delicious dinner.
- Barbecue sauce: Again, ketchup is a base for many homestyle barbecue sauces.
- Coleslaw: That’s right, pink coleslaw. Just mix ketchup with apple cider vinegar, sugar and a dash or two of hot sauce for a spicy coleslaw dressing.
- Ketchup cake: That’s right. We’re including a recipe from Kraft’s website, myfoodandfamily.com, for The Big Red Heinz Ketchup Cake.
