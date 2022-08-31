Crisis centers in Idaho, with funding from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, provide emergency substance use disorder and mental health services for adults 18 and older. Crisis centers are places where adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis, such as suicidal thoughts or withdrawal from drugs, can come and stay for up to 24 hours. They receive a bed, food and services from mental health professionals while making plans on what to do next. Currently, the closest centers are in Lewiston, Orofino and Moscow.
