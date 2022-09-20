Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine and 30 to 50 times more potent than heroin. A 3-milligram dose of fentanyl — equal to 10-15 grains of table salt — is enough to kill an average adult male. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is in a pill or powder.

If you encounter any version of fentanyl, refrain from handling it and call 911 immediately.

