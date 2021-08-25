The Ida-Lew Economic Development Council provides confidential, no-cost consulting for business start-up, expansion, relocation, retention, financing, marketing, workforce development, community projects and more.
Ida-Lew has office space at 158 E Main Street, Suite 3. Stop by or call executive director Tim McDonald at 208-983-8302 for an appointment; e-mail tim@ida-lew.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.