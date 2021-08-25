The Ida-Lew Economic Development Council provides confidential, no-cost consulting for business start-up, expansion, relocation, retention, financing, marketing, workforce development, community projects and more.

Ida-Lew has office space at 158 E Main Street, Suite 3. Stop by or call executive director Tim McDonald at 208-983-8302 for an appointment; e-mail tim@ida-lew.org.

