2021 nonresident deer and elk tags will be sold starting at 10 a.m. MT on Dec. 1, including the popular Sawtooth Elk Zone tags. Nonresidents can expect tags for popular elk zones and deer units to sell out quickly.
There will be separate limits for A and B elk tags, as well as regular and white-tailed deer tags. Nonresident deer hunters will need to know what unit they want to buy a deer tag for, and elk hunters will continue to buy A/B tags for a specific zone, but all zones will have nonresident limits. Tag numbers for current capped elk zones have not changed for residents or nonresidents.
If the statewide quota for nonresident tags is not sold by Aug. 1, remaining tags will be available as second tags for residents or nonresidents, but at nonresident prices.
Regardless of whether the quota of nonresident deer/elk tags have sold out, nonresidents will remain eligible to apply for controlled hunts in the spring.
