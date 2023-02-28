GRANGEVILLE — If you have heard rumors about or have seen work going on at Grangeville’s The Establishment bar, located at 142 East Main Street, here’s the news:

Bob Blewett owns the building and Tara Connolley is running the renovation project.

“We are hoping to be back up and running early summer,” she explained. “It will still be open until 2 a.m., but will be expanding the food options earlier in the day.”

She said the plan is a little fluid right now while they work on it, but the plan is to optimize access to the garden area and simply spruce the place up.

“It’s a very involved ‘bar rescue,’” Connolley said. “My hope is to increase the overall appeal, functionality, and value to downtown Grangeville.”

She added that Haven Construction, Thompson Electric and Jay’s Plumbing “have been excellent to work with.”

