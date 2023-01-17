PVC-coated fabrics contain harmful, toxic plasticizers which are released throughout the entire lifespan of the fabric, leaching dangerous chemical additives including phthalates and occasionally heavy metals into the environment, negatively impacting human health. By creating non-toxic fabrics of the same strength that can be recycled into new materials at the end of their useful life, Renegade Plastics’ fabrics are paving the way to a more sustainable future, one yard of fabric at a time. For information, visit Renegade Plastics online at https://renegadeplastics.com/.

