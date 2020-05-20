According to the wirecutter.com, the four best ways to spend your stimulus check are:
·If you have a steady income stream but could still be on more solid financial footing: Build up your emergency fund.
·If you have a steady income stream but also have high-interest debt: Pay it down.
·If you’re financially secure and want to help the economy: Spend it at local businesses you don’t want to see close.
·If you’re financially secure and want to help others: Donate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.