Grand Marshal for the Chief Lookingglass Pow-Wow is is Timothy R. Wheeler, Jr., also known as “Al,” which is short for “Allahlimya takanin,” which means Looking Glass.
Wheeler is a descendent of Chief Lookingglass. Wheeler grew up in the Kamiah/Kooskia area from birth to adulthood. He went to Kamiah High School graduating with the class of 1965. At KHS, he played all sports and was coached in football by his dad until his junior year. He is the oldest child of seven siblings. After he graduated high school he enlisted in the Army and worked in ordinance supply from 1966 to 1969. He was stationed in Vietnam.
He now spends his days as an honorary Lapwai Wildcat in Lapwai, Idaho. He loves spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. In “Grandpa Al’s” eyes, all kids are his grandkids, even if they are not related.
“You should thank the creator for every day you wake up and do well for someone to make our world a better place,” Wheeler said, sending love and prayers to all.
