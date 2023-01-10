To join the chamber or for annual fee information, call Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Director Gregory Walther at 208-983-0460 (leave a message at the office) or on his cell at 208-507-3266; or email chamber@grangevilleidaho.com. His computer repair business may be reached by his cell phone or support@gwalther.com.
Those wanting to volunteer at the chamber/visitor center office, located at U.S. Highway 95 and Pine Street (next to the Tolo Lake Mammoth replica site and Eimers Park) can also call Walther. See more online at www.grangevilleidaho.com.
Check the website and Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Facebook for announcements on quarterly and special meetings.
