Many actors have donned the red Santa suit throughout the years. Match each to the movie they starred in:

Actors:

1. Edward Asner

2. Tim Allen

3. Edmund Gwen

4. Tom Hanks

5. Bing and Danny

6. Jim Belushi

7. Fred Astaire

8. Richard Attenborough

9. Kurt Russell

10. Billy Bob Thornton

11. Bryan Cranston

12. Jim Carrey

13. Lloyd Bridges

14. Jonathon Taylor Thomas

15. Ben Affleck

16. Leslie Nielson

17. Paul Giamatti

18. Chevy Chase

19. Tyler Perry

20. John Goodman

Movies:

A. How the Grinch Stole Christmas

B. In the Nick of Time

C. Reindeer Games

D. A Madea Christmas

E. The Santa Clause

F. I’ll Be Home for Christmas

G. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

H. The Polar Express

I. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

J. The Man in the Santa Claus Suit

K. White Christmas

L. Jingle All the Way

M. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

N. Bad Santa

O. All I Want for Christmas

P. The Year Without a Santa Claus

Q. The Santa Claus Brothers

R. The Christmas Chronicles

S. Elf

T. Fred Claus

Answers:

1-S; 2-E; 3-I; 4-H; 5-K; 6-L; 7-J; 8-M; 9-R; 10-N; 11-Q; 12-A; 13-B; 14-F; 15-C; 16-O; 17-T; 18-G; 19-D; 20-P.

