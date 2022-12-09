Many actors have donned the red Santa suit throughout the years. Match each to the movie they starred in:
Actors:
1. Edward Asner
2. Tim Allen
3. Edmund Gwen
4. Tom Hanks
5. Bing and Danny
6. Jim Belushi
7. Fred Astaire
8. Richard Attenborough
9. Kurt Russell
10. Billy Bob Thornton
11. Bryan Cranston
12. Jim Carrey
13. Lloyd Bridges
14. Jonathon Taylor Thomas
15. Ben Affleck
16. Leslie Nielson
17. Paul Giamatti
18. Chevy Chase
19. Tyler Perry
20. John Goodman
Movies:
A. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
B. In the Nick of Time
C. Reindeer Games
D. A Madea Christmas
E. The Santa Clause
F. I’ll Be Home for Christmas
G. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
H. The Polar Express
I. Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
J. The Man in the Santa Claus Suit
K. White Christmas
L. Jingle All the Way
M. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
N. Bad Santa
O. All I Want for Christmas
P. The Year Without a Santa Claus
Q. The Santa Claus Brothers
R. The Christmas Chronicles
S. Elf
T. Fred Claus
Answers:
1-S; 2-E; 3-I; 4-H; 5-K; 6-L; 7-J; 8-M; 9-R; 10-N; 11-Q; 12-A; 13-B; 14-F; 15-C; 16-O; 17-T; 18-G; 19-D; 20-P.
