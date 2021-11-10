•Senior pets will probably already be trained and ready for a family. Oftentimes they lose their person or are dropped off because they’re getting old.
•Senior pets are less likely to be destructive than younger pets.
•You know exactly what you’re getting with a senior pet. Their size, weight and personality are already developed.
•It’s often easy to find a specific breed through shelters or breed rescue groups, if that’s what you’re looking for.
