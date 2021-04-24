∙To help with time management: Knowing where and when events are happening at at the flick of a finger is a good feeling.
∙To improve productivity: Scheduling can be risky, but when the busyness of life is all written down in one area, it’s easier to keep track of and know what needs to be accomplished and when.
∙To help with stress relief: Again, the knowing of what is going on and when can be less overwhelming if it’s right in front of you.
∙To keep records: When did I pay that bill? What day did the insurance agent call? It’s easy to keep good records when you write it down/store information in one area.
