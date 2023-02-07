RIGGINS — Women With Bait (WWB) is in full action, with ladies fishing daily through March 18. The annual WWB fishing tournament has been providing friendly competition and good times for beginners, as well as experienced fisherwomen, since 1996. Their main objectives are to have fun with their crew and catch the biggest and largest quantity of steelhead. Prizes will be awarded at the Fish Dance, honoring the winners and celebrating another successful season at the close of the tournament.
Check out Ethel, the amazing stuffed WWB gal, sitting outside the Idaho Banana Co. showing off her spectacular fishing wear, happily purchased at the ETC Shop with accessories from the Idaho Banana Co., as well as inspecting the equipment the ladies are using to catch their winning fish. There are some good prizes inside, as well.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon hosts WWB dances each Friday and Saturday night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. throughout February and most of March with costume themes each weekend. Feb. 10 and 11 – “Masquerade” with DJ Scribbles; Feb. 17 and 18 – “Toga” with 6 String Circus Band; Feb. 24 and 25 “Neon” with DJ Scribbles; March 3 and 4 “Hippies & Cowboys” with Dave Nuda Band; March 10 and 11 “America” with DJ Scribbles; March 17 and 18 “Black Light” with DJ Scribbles closing out the tourney, featuring the Fish Dance on March 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded. FYI, when DJ Scribbles is featured, karaoke begins at 9 a.m.
