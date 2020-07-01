GRANGEVILLE – Have you ever wondered where the small U.S. Flag comes from that appears in your yard shortly before July 4?
Grangeville residents have had the honor of this tradition for the past 20-ish years, thanks to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation (GHR).
“It’s another way that GHR wanted to give back to the community,” said retired employee and current volunteer, Bob Beckman.
Beckman said GHR places about 1,500 flags in the yards of Grangeville residents.
“Employees pick an area, we spread out and go to work getting them in the yards,” he said.
