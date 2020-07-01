Yard flag pic

Little American flags are placed in Grangeville yards shortly before Border Days begin.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE – Have you ever wondered where the small U.S. Flag comes from that appears in your yard shortly before July 4?

Grangeville residents have had the honor of this tradition for the past 20-ish years, thanks to Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation (GHR).

“It’s another way that GHR wanted to give back to the community,” said retired employee and current volunteer, Bob Beckman.

Beckman said GHR places about 1,500 flags in the yards of Grangeville residents.

“Employees pick an area, we spread out and go to work getting them in the yards,” he said.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.