Gunner Chandler : Days are spent playing with friends, brothers

KEUTERVILLE – Four-year-old Gunner Chandler and his 2-year-old brother, Trey, recently had a close call with an electric razor.
“Trey shaved the middle of my hair,” Gunner’s blue eyes sparkled as he ran a hand over his own head. “And I shaved his. Right in the middle.”
The two now don twin buzz haircuts while their 6-month-old brother, Blake, sports more hair than either Gunner or Trey.
“No, we didn’t shave his hair,” Gunner acted as if that notion of shaving baby brother’s hair was simply silly.
The son of Ronnie and Kendra Chandler is growing up with his brothers in his mother’s childhood home in Keuterville.
“I like to go to the rock pit and play. We use a sled and slide down the rocks,” he motioned with his hands.
He knows they can only play at the Keuterville Highway District rock pile when there are not any cars in the parking area.
“That means no one’s working,” he said matter-of-factly.
Gunner said his favorite days are those he spends at Center for Discovery preschool, playing with his friends. He also likes to play with his brothers, be with his mom and dad, and spend time with his grandparents.
“When I grow up, I want to be a daddy,” he grinned. “I want seven kids. Five girls and two boys.”
In the meantime, he is still hoping for a sister. He even has a name picked out: Blakely.
Gunner likes to hunt for bucks with his dad, he said, and, last year, was able to be a big help on a hunting trip after his dad shot a deer.
“They [his dad and his dad’s friend] packed the deer, and I packed the rifle,” he said proudly.
He recently added to his pet family with two turtles – Steven and Julia. They join the family’s two dogs and cat.
Gunner said he loves to eat apples and bananas; his favorite colors are blue and red, and he likes to play soccer.
Sometimes when the Chandler home creaks and settles in the wind, Gunner becomes a bit afraid.
“I hear things and I get up and look under my bed, but nothing’s there,” he shrugged.
His mom told him the sounds were simply the angels stopping in to leave the little kisses that have dotted his face with freckles.
“Yeah,” he smiled shyly. “Angel kisses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.