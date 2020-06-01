Kaitlyn Bashaw: Struggles have helped make KHS senior stronger

KAMIAH – For 17-year-old Kaitlyn Bashaw, getting through high school has been a challenge. It’s also a victory.
“I almost dropped out of school for good my sophomore year – but I felt that sense of failure and didn’t want to live with that,” Kaitlyn explained.
She took the bull by the horns, so to speak, and worked through on-line courses to catch up, then settled back in school, determined to get through.
“It’s definitely been a struggle, but the end is near,” she smiled. “I’m proud of the fact I will graduate in May.”
Unlike many kids who cannot wait to leave their hometowns, Kaitlyn doesn’t feel that way.
“I’m excited for the future, but this is where I was born and raised, and where I want to end up,” she said of Kamiah.
Kaitlyn said without the support of her family, her goals would not have been reached.
The daughter of Alicia Oatman, she has an older sister and younger brother.
“My family means everything to me,” she smiled.
Friendships, she admitted, have not come as easily.
“My best friend moved [to Oregon] at the start of high school,” she said. It has been difficult for her to make and keep a circle of supportive friends.
She said, however, that she is blessed with a large family.
“One of my favorite things is to play tag with all my cousins,” she smiled.
Soft-spoken, thoughtful and articulate, Kaitlyn explained she feels a deep sense of responsibility to retain and pass on her Nez Perce culture.
“It’s important to pass on the lifestyle and stories to future generations,” she said.
Due in part to this desire to keep her American Indian culture not only alive but also thriving, Kaitlyn took part in the Native Fashion in the City show as a model in Denver, Colo, in March.
“I hadn’t done anything like that before, but I was so excited to be chosen,” following an audition at the Clearwater River Casino in Lewiston, she smiled.
The show highlights indigenous, handmade designs and uses models who are tribally enrolled.
Kaitlyn is also using her love of her Nez Perce heritage, along with her love of working with children, in her senior project. She works with the school district’s native youth advocate and language coordinator to teach the Nez Perce language to district children.
“I’m learning so much more, too,” she emphasized. “I love hearing the language roll off the tongue – I just love knowing ‘this is where I come from.’”
Kaitlyn plans to attend Lewis-Clark State College in the fall and said she will work with youth in some capacity in the future, a calling she has felt since she herself was a little girl.
“My favorite part of the school day right now is being a TA [teacher’s assistant] in kindergarten,” at Kamiah Elementary School, she beamed.
One day, Kaitlyn said, she hopes to raise her own family in Kamiah. For now, she is content on being a large part of her 3-year-old nephew’s life.
“He is perfect – a blessing,” she smiled. Her sister will also soon add another nephew to her life.
“Right now, I get to experience this part of family life through my sister’s family as I continue my own journey,” she said. I plan to live my life to the fullest and learn as much as I can before I start my own family.”
Kaitlyn knows her struggles to finish high school have helped make her a strong, independent young woman.
“I’m comfortable in my own skin,” she said. “I have kind of been flying under the radar for a while, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”
