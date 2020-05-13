Ruby Willis: Renaissance girl has her hand in many activities

GRANGEVILLE – “I’ve always been kind of the social, artsy kid,” smiled 12-year-old Ruby Willis.
The daughter of Marty Willis and Camden Schacher is a Renaissance child of sorts, with varied interests and talents.
“I love to sing, and act and I love art,” she said.
She describes herself as a “middle-ish” child as she has an older brother and stepbrother and a younger stepsister.
“I would say we have our times of getting along and not getting along,” she laughed.
One thing they agreed on this year at the home of her dad and stepmom was what to do for Christmas.
“We got to choose – presents or a trip,” she said. “We chose a trip.” The family spent time in the Silver Valley skiing and adventuring.
Ruby enjoys a tradition with Grangeville grandparents Allen and Michelle Willis: Going to plays.
“I have seen a lot of plays and shows – The Sound of Music, Riverdance, the Lion King, Les Miserables,” she said. “I love them all.”
One she has not seen, but hopes to when it comes to Spokane, is “Hamilton.”
“I want to see it soooooo bad,” she said.
If she could meet one person, she said, it would be Lin Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton.
“Wouldn’t that be amazing? I think so,” she beamed.
She has been cast in Missoula Children’s Theater twice and hopes to get another shot at it. She sang twice in her school’s talent show this year – once as a solo and once with a group of friends – and is also in choir.
A sixth-grade student at Grangeville Elementary Middle School, Ruby said it “kind of drives me crazy” when people say bad things about GEMS or Sts. Peter and Paul School.
“I’ve attended both and they’re both great schools for different reasons,” she emphasized.
Ruby has had the chance to travel to Disneyland, Spokane, Boise and Oregon, and hopes to one day expand her wanderlust.
“I want to see Tokyo,” she said. “I’ve just always loved Japanese culture and I like to try new things.”
This summer she plans to spend a month in McCall-Donnoley with her other set of grandparents, her mom’s family.
“My Pop-Pop taught me to do flow painting,” she showed some of her framed art and a ceramic disc that are on display – and for sale – at Bettie’s Floor and Décor.
She explained there are “multiple strategies to get the effect you want,” she said. “But you still never know exactly how each piece will turn out.”
Her grandfather is a retired architect who enjoys producing art, namely ceramics.
Ruby also likes to draw and has “countless sketchbooks,” she said.
She has participated in swim team and 4-H and loves baseball and soccer. She is currently in the class Lifetime Sports and is trying to understand why her dad, brothers and Grandpa Willis all love golf so much.
“It’s kind of fun,” she shrugged, smiling. “I like the class because we do a lot of different activities – like volleyball, table tennis and skiing.”
She also enjoys being “very social,” she said, and spending time with friends, just hanging out and visiting.
Ruby recently started a tradition that coincides with her love of cooking and baking: Tuesday night dinner by Ruby.
“I make dinner on Tuesday nights because I really enjoy cooking and learning to make new things,” she said. So far, she has tried spaghetti, Mongolian beef and several recipes from the Hello Fresh delivery service.
Another love of hers is animals. She has several dogs, cats and horses at both her mom’s and her dad’s homes.
“I really want a bird – but my mom says no way. It’s the first thing I’m going to buy when I move out someday,” she grinned.
