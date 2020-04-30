Sadie Keeler: From welding to work, GHS sophomore enjoys her life

GRANGEVILLE – Seventeen-year-old Sadie Keeler is learning to weld – and she loves it.
“My dad is teaching me,” the Grangeville High School sophomore grinned.
So far, she has made a variety of items from horseshoes, including a bootjack, cross and candle holders.
“At first, I was afraid of the flames, but then I got used to it,” she said. “I see that I’m getting better and better, and my dad said he has seen improvement, too.”
Sadie is the daughter of Rick and Jody Keeler of Grangeville and enjoys living on a ranch outside of town where her grandparents run cattle.
Although Sadie enjoys school – particularly speech and English classes – she said it isn’t always easy for her.
“I’m not very good at math,” she admitted. “But one thing I’ve learned is it’s OK to ask for help and lean on teachers and other adults for help.”
Sadie is employed at Bright Beginnings Daycare where she works with children of all ages.
“I really like kids,” she smiled. “But I do a little bit of everything there.”
When she graduates from high school in a couple of years, she plans to fulfill a lifetime dream: attending Boise Bible College.
“I’ve felt that call to go there since I was a little girl,” she said. Former Grangeville Christian Church pastor Harold Gott and his wife, Linda, have been influential in her life and that decision, she said.
“I might like to into ministry of some kind,” Sadie said. “I want to make a difference – maybe by running a youth group.”
Although she said she can sometimes be introverted, she certainly isn’t shy about her faith.
“I want to tell others about the Lord,” she said. “I’m not better than anyone else just because I’m a Christian. I’m just as much a sinner as anyone else – I’m just forgiven.”
Technology is an area Sadie knows is a temptation for her generation, as well as many others.
“I try not to use and rely on my phone and computer all the time – it’s so much better to talk face-to-face,” she emphasized.
In her spare time, Sadie enjoys hanging out with her best friends, music, attending youth group and girls’ group, watching movies, getting coffee and spending time in the woods with her parents.
“My parents are literally my best friends and I love them so much,” she smiled. “I love to spend time with them.”
