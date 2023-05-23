KAMIAH — To celebrate the end of school for everyone, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) will host the Youthfest at Riverfront Park all day on Saturday, June 10. Rides, bounce houses, games, ice cream and free, family-friendly fun. Focused on younger kids in the morning and afternoon, the event will shift to teen activities by evening.
